/Trump says Chinese President signalled Jimmy Lai’s release unlikely — Who is the jailed Hong Kong media mogul?

US President Donald Trump said he raised the case of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting Beijing considers the issue highly sensitive. According to AFP, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after returning from China on Friday, Trump said Xi indicated that securing Lai’s release would be difficult. “I did bring him up, it’s a tougher one for him, it’s a tougher one,” Trump said, adding: “He told me, Jimmy Lai is a tough one for him to do.” Trump contrasted Lai’s case with that of detained Chinese pastor Jin Mingri, saying Xi had promised to “strongly consider” the pastor’s release.