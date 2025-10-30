/Trump’s nuclear push: Check which NATO countries possess nuclear weapons — See complete list here

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is an intergovernmental political and military alliance between 32 member countries which guarantees the freedom and security of its members through political and military means. Check the list of total NATO countries which are nuclear-powered.
The first NATO country to have nuclear power was the United States, with its first nuclear power plant becoming operational in 1954. Later, the United Kingdom (UK) followed suit in 1957 with the opening of the Calder Hall nuclear power station. Both the US and the UK are founding members of the NATO alliance.
Out of the total 32 member countries of NATO, only 3 countries, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, possess their own nuclear weapons. Other NATO members like Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey host US nuclear weapons under a "nuclear sharing" arrangement.
The US is operating one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals with a triad of delivery systems: missiles, submarines, and aircraft. As of early 2025, the total U.S. stockpile is approximately 5,177 warheads, with about 1,770 deployed and the rest in reserve or awaiting dismantlement.
Under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the UK is also a nuclear-weapon state which maintains a stockpile of approximately 225 warheads. It is deployed on its Trident-system submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and is modernising its nuclear deterrent with new Dreadnought-class submarines.
France is maintaining the fourth-largest nuclear stockpile in the world. It is one of the five nuclear-weapon states recognised under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and is the only European Union member with its own independent nuclear force. France contains approximately 290 warheads in its arsenal, which are deployable via submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles.