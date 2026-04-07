/‘Bruised hand, bald spot’: Trump's latest appearance fuels fresh health speculation amid hospitalisation rumours

Donald Trump sparks health speculation after visible hand bruise and alleged bald spot. Rumours of hospitalisation denied by White House amid “press lid” silence. Trump later seen in golf attire, dismissing claims as misinformation.
During the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Trump appeared to have a bruise on his right hand that looked like it had been covered with makeup. Journalist Aaron Rupar pointed it out on X, writing, “The back of Trump's right hand is extremely swollen and discolored, as you can see in this clip.” Reports about bruise on his hands have surfaced several times since he returned to office last year. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously explained, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.” The White House said that the bruising happened after he “clipped” his hand on a table before the World Economic Forum.
A X user pointed out that a new bald spot was seen as US President Trump delivered speech praising accomplishments of the US military operation in rescuing US pilots from Iran. Democratic strategist and former DNC field director Adam Parkhomenko posted a photo of Trump’s bald spot and wrote, “Missed a spot today.”
Reports surfaced that Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital. The White House was quick to dismiss the rumors. The White House's Rapid Response 47 account responded: “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him." CBS News journalist Emma Nicholson photographed a Marine posted outside the West Wing entrance. The visual of the Marine on duty signaled that Trump remained in the White House, and dispelled rumors of hospitalisation or travel.
Trump Jr. shared a post featuring a collection of screenshots from various accounts claiming that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed hospital and called them "sick people." The original post read, “What we experienced in the last 24 hours from the Left was nothing short of demonic. While President Trump was working all day on a critical mission to rescue an American pilot, the left ran a massive campaign pushing the lie that he was dead. We need a complete investigation into who paid for and coordinated these posts. Every account involved should be fully demonetized on X. They knew Trump had one mission: save the American pilot, not walk around and talk to the press. They still chose to attempt a mass distraction from it with a disgusting lie. If you need more proof the left hates America, you’re no better than them.”
The White House imposed a press “lid” on April 4. A press "lid" in the context of the US president is a term used by the White House press office to indicate that the President will not appear publicly or make any further news for the rest of the day. It signals to journalists that the press pool can stop waiting for further scheduled activity. This fanned the rumours that he may not be well.
On Sunday, Trump skipped Easter church services but motorcade was seen around Washington and he was pictured by press while leaving Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He was also photographed returning to the White House appearing "visibly hunched" and dressed in golf attire. It must be noted that this was his first appearance since he delivered April 1 speech in which he said that Iran has been "decimated." On April 6, 2026, Trump appeared attended various events and spoke to press, giving multiple interviews, effectively debunking viral social media rumours that he had been hospitalised over the Easter weekend.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.