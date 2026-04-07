/‘Bruised hand, bald spot’: Trump's latest appearance fuels fresh health speculation amid hospitalisation rumours

On Sunday, Trump skipped Easter church services but motorcade was seen around Washington and he was pictured by press while leaving Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He was also photographed returning to the White House appearing "visibly hunched" and dressed in golf attire. It must be noted that this was his first appearance since he delivered April 1 speech in which he said that Iran has been "decimated." On April 6, 2026, Trump appeared attended various events and spoke to press, giving multiple interviews, effectively debunking viral social media rumours that he had been hospitalised over the Easter weekend.

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