Ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US, Iran has warned that his influence can be "destructive" for the future of talks between the two countries. Iranian foreign ministry clearly stated that the negotiating partner for them is solely America and that it should act 'independently.' Stating that Israel has repeatedly attempted to sabotage the peace efforts between the two countries, Tehran also said that Washington to understand the seriousness of the talks and the impact it has on regional peace.