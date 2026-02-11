Ahead of Netanyahu’s US visit, Iran warned Washington against Israel’s “destructive” influence on nuclear talks. Tehran said the US must act independently. While both sides signal cautious optimism, Trump reiterated that Iran must forgo nuclear weapons
Ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US, Iran has warned that his influence can be "destructive" for the future of talks between the two countries. Iranian foreign ministry clearly stated that the negotiating partner for them is solely America and that it should act 'independently.' Stating that Israel has repeatedly attempted to sabotage the peace efforts between the two countries, Tehran also said that Washington to understand the seriousness of the talks and the impact it has on regional peace.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei in a weekly press briefing said, “Our negotiating party is America. It is up to America to decide to act independently of the pressures and destructive influences that are detrimental to the region. The Zionist regime has repeatedly, as a saboteur, shown that it opposes any diplomatic process in our region that leads to peace.”
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said that any deal between the US and Israel "must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis." Netanyahu is travelling to the US to put on records Israel's position in front of Trump before any deal is finalised with Tehran.
Iran and the US resumed nuclear talks amid Trump's multiple threats of attack and massive US military buildup around Iran. While Tehran has clearly stated that its ballistic missile program is non-negotiable, Trump has insisted that the nuclear deal should ensure no nuclear weapon and no uranium enrichment.
Both sides have signalled that the talks have started at a good note. Ali Larijani, a top security official in Iran’s government, met Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and discussed about next round of the talks. Meanwhile, Trump hinted that the talks will be held again "this week."
Ahead of Netanyahu's visit, Trump said that Israel also "wants a deal" and insisted that the nature of the talks are different this time. He ensured that Netanyahu is in favour of talks adding, "He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."
"Last time they didn’t believe I would do it...They overplayed their hand...This time, the negotiations are very different. We can make a great deal with Iran," Trump said while speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 and the Axios news site.