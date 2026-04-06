/Trump reappears amid hospitalisation rumours but skips Easter church visit; was last seen on Apr 1 - What's happening

Donald Trump reappeared after health rumors denied by the White House. Skipping Easter events, he was seen near Trump National Golf Club while continuing strong rhetoric on Iran and planning a press briefing Monday.
US President Donald Trump, made first appearance after speculations around his health and rumours that he was admitted to the Walter Reed hospital. On Sunday, Trump skipped Easter church services. His motorcade was seen around Washington and he was pictured by press while leaving Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He was also photographed returning to the White House appearing "visibly hunched" and dressed in golf attire. It must be noted that Trump has not made any public appearance since his April 1 speech in which he said that Iran has been "decimated."
The 79-year-old president who does not shy away from his Christian roots, spent Easter Sunday taking a “ceremoniously slow” presidential motorcade tour around Memorial Circle—close to the Arlington Memorial Bridge, where he hopes to build an arch honoring himself, according to pool reports. It remains unknown why the President ditched Easter church visit this year.
The White House on Saturday denied viral social media rumors that President Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House's Rapid Response 47 account responded: “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.”
The speculation about Trump's health came after a post on X claimed that trump was taken to hospital, after the White House imposed a press “lid” at 11:08 a.m. ET. The post also had a video of Trump's cavalcade being taken to hospital. Grok added a note saying it was an old video of Trump being taken to hospital in Pennsylvania after being shot in July 2024
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him." CBS News journalist Emma Nicholson photographed a Marine posted outside the West Wing entrance. The visual of the Marine on duty signaled that Trump remained in the White House, and dispelled rumors of hospitalisation or travel.
Trump has been active on Truth Social. He issued several ultimatums to Iran, one was expletive-filled and warned that Iranians would be “living in hell” if a deal is not struck and Strait of Hormuz is not opened. He also threatened to destroy the country's power plants and bridges. Trump announced that he would hold a news conference on Monday in the White House at 1PM ET. He also boasted the successful rescue of a second US airman from "behind enemy lines" in Iran in what he described as a "miraculous" operation.