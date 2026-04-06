/Trump reappears amid hospitalisation rumours but skips Easter church visit; was last seen on Apr 1 - What's happening

Trump has been active on Truth Social. He issued several ultimatums to Iran, one was expletive-filled and warned that Iranians would be “living in hell” if a deal is not struck and Strait of Hormuz is not opened. He also threatened to destroy the country's power plants and bridges. Trump announced that he would hold a news conference on Monday in the White House at 1PM ET. He also boasted the successful rescue of a second US airman from "behind enemy lines" in Iran in what he described as a "miraculous" operation.