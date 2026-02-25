'I speak to him a lot': Trump gives 'nice guy' Zohran Mamdani a shoutout in SOTU speech but slams his snow ID policy

Trump took a dig at his ID requirement policy for an emergency snow shoveler program amid worst snowstorm in NYC. He said, "Nice guy. Just said they want people to shovel snow. They got hit hard. Want them to shovel snow. But if you apply for that job, you need to show two original forms of ID and a Social Security card. Yet they don't want identification for the greatest privilege of them all voting in America. Now, it's no good. No good." Trump referred to the fact that New Yorkers require to provide identification showing US citizenship to register to vote, but do not have to show ID to cast a ballot. He has proposed to enact a national voter ID law.