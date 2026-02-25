'I speak to him a lot': Trump gives 'nice guy' Zohran Mamdani a shoutout in SOTU speech but slams his snow ID policy

Trump referenced NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in his State of the Union, calling him a ‘nice guy’ but criticising his policies. Their relationship has swung from sharp attacks to cordial meetings after Mamdani’s election win over Andrew Cuomo.
US President Donald Trump, in his State of Union, mentioned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It is to be noted that Trump and Mamdani have had bitter-sweet relationship starting from Mamdani's campaign for NYC polls to his victory and his eventual meeting with the POTUS at the White House.
While mentioning Mamdani during SOTU speech, Trump said, “The new communist mayor of New York City, I think he's a nice guy, actually. I speak to him a lot. Bad policy, but nice guy.”
Trump took a dig at his ID requirement policy for an emergency snow shoveler program amid worst snowstorm in NYC. He said, "Nice guy. Just said they want people to shovel snow. They got hit hard. Want them to shovel snow. But if you apply for that job, you need to show two original forms of ID and a Social Security card. Yet they don't want identification for the greatest privilege of them all voting in America. Now, it's no good. No good." Trump referred to the fact that New Yorkers require to provide identification showing US citizenship to register to vote, but do not have to show ID to cast a ballot. He has proposed to enact a national voter ID law.
US President Donald Trump met New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21. Trump who once called Zohran Mamdani a “communist lunatic” looked all smitten by him as he visited the White House. While Trump and Mamdani were all smiles, US media grilled the two leaders by asking them about calling each other 'jihadist' and 'fascist'. Trump brushed aside his earlier stance calling Mamdani as ‘jihadist’ and called him ‘very rational.’ A reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist. Mamdani began "I've spoken about it" when Trump intervened and said: "That's okay, you can just say yes...That's easier. It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind." The US President then patted on Mamdani's arm.
In November 2025, Zohran Mamdani won NYC mayoral polls by defeating Trump backed Andrew Cuomo. In his victory speech, he teased the POTUS by saying, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up." During the campaign for the polls, Trump labelled Mamdani as communist and warned that he would stop federal funding if Mamdani "doesn't behave himself." However, after his victory, he said he would want to see a prosperous NYC and so he would “help him a little bit.”