/What Trump's US Navy blockade of Strait of Hormuz means after Iran peace talks collapse

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization issued an urgent warning that a global food crisis could emerge if normal shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored swiftly. The waterway is critical not only for oil tankers but also for bulk cargo vessels transporting grain, fertilizers, and other agricultural commodities to markets across Asia, Africa, and Europe. With 31 vessels logged passing through the strait in the previous 24 hours, down sharply from normal traffic volumes, the humanitarian and economic consequences of prolonged disruption are mounting.