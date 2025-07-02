/Trump launches 'Victory 45-47' fragrances with gold statue of him: He also sells sneakers, Bibles and gold phone - FULL LIST here

LOGIN
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 14:23 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 14:23 IST

United States President Donald Trump is promoting a new line of fragrances for men and women that bear his name and image. The fragrance named  'Victory 45-47' joins long list of products that has been promoted by Trump in his second term as US president 

1 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social)

US President Donald Trump is using presidency to endorse products that earn him millions. From Bibles to shoes to NFTs, he has reaped millions from products that use his name, image, as per reports.

2 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Trump's latest products are -- a cologne for men and a perfume for women -- marketed under the name "Victory 45-47," a reference to his two terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

3 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Trump, last month, unveiled his own smartphone brand, Trump Mobile. It has his brand colour - gold - and can be bought at a price of $499

4 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social and gettrumpsneakers dot com)

In June 2025, it was revealed that Trump garnered over $10 million by selling various products like watches, sneakers, bibles and guitars in 2024, Independent reported

5 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Just ahead of his name as Republican candidate for presidency last year, Trump released a video on his Truth Social platform urging his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad.

6 / 8
(Photograph:gettrumpsneakers dot com)

Trump promoted a "Fight! Fight! Fight!" fragrance collection last December. For nearly $200, you could have the privilege of smelling like the president

7 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social and gettrumpwatches dot com)

In Sep last year, Trump also promoted watches branded with his name. The price ranged from $499 to $100,000

8 / 8
(Photograph:Donald Trump/Truth Social and gettrumpguitars)

Ahead of his presidential campaign last year, Donald Trump endorsed guitars worth $10,000

