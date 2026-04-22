/War reset: Why United States extended Iran ceasefire without request?

US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran on April 21. Just seven hours ahead of the expiry of the ceasefire, Trump emphasised that there will be no extension. Then, Trump announced that there would be an indefinite extension of the ceasefire, even though there was no formal request for an extension was made from Iran. In fact, they refused to participate in any form of peace talks until the US blockade was lifted. Did the US plan to achieve its objective of regime change by blockade? How feasible is it, or is it just trying to minimise the damage of getting involved in a quagmire of ground invasion, the most rational step in the escalation ladder?