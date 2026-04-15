/'Will someone please tell him...': Trump has a 'Iran nuclear bomb' message for Pope Leo days after branding him ‘weak’

Pope Leo responded to Trump's criticism by saying he had “no fear of the Trump ​administration, or speaking ⁠out loudly."

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue ​and ⁠multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,. Too many innocent people are being killed. ⁠And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way" Leo told reporters on a flight to Algiers.