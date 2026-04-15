/'Will someone please tell him...': Trump has a 'Iran nuclear bomb' message for Pope Leo days after branding him ‘weak’

US President Donald Trump escalates tensions with Pope Leo XIV over Iran war, defending his stance on Iran’s nuclear threat and claiming mass protests in Tehran. The feud intensifies amid Vatican criticism, AI-image backlash, and growing diplomatic strain between Washington and the Holy See.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his attack on Pope Leo XIV and sent a message regarding Iran. This comes after the Pope criticised Trump's war on Iran. Trump on Truth Social said that Pope Leo should know that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent protesters. He added that it is “absolutely unacceptable" for Iran to have a nuclear bomb. “Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK,” he wrote on Truth Social. (Full post here)
In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV and called him “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. Trump accused the Pope of aligning with the political left, opposing US actions in Iran and Venezuela, and undermining his presidency. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela. I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected.” He also went on to say: "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican."
After calling Pope weak, Trump shared an AI-image of himself on Truth Social in which he appears like Jesus Christ. Draped in robes, surrounded by divine light, and seemingly 'healing' a man, Trump is seen flanked by supporters angelic or soldier-like figures. In the image, fighter jets fly across the sky, leaving trails, while fireworks burst, suggesting military strength and celebration. The Statue of Liberty is visible in the distance. After massive backlash, Trump deleted his post
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was quick to support the Pope in a post on X by stating that the "desecration of Jesus," whom Islam regards as a prophet of peace, was "unacceptable to any free person." Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf praised Pope Leo XIV for his "fearless stand" against the war crimes by US. Iranian Embassy asked if the image of Trump depicts Epstein.
Pope Leo responded to Trump's criticism by saying he had “no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly."
"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way" Leo told reporters on a flight to Algiers.
Though Trump celebrated the announcement that Leo XIV would be the first-ever American pontiff, Trump's opposition of Pope stems from Pope's remarks on Iran war. Since the war began, Pope Leo has called the war "unjust" and condemned Trump’s threats of total destruction as "truly unacceptable." Pope Leo has also criticized the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts and ICE raids, describing the treatment of migrants as "inhuman" and an "affront to God-given human dignity."Pope declined an invitation to join Trump’s "Board of Peace" for Gaza and canceled a planned US visit for the country’s 250th anniversary in July 2026, choosing instead to meet with migrants.