/Trump delivers longest State of Union speech, beats Bill Clinton's 2000 record: Who had the shortest speech

US President and Republican leader Donald Trump beat Bill Clinton's 2000 speech and also smashed his own 1-hour and 40-minute record for a Presidential speech to Congress. During the address, he’d sparked a jobs and manufacturing boom at home while enforcing a new world order abroad. The primary objective of Trump was to make the citizen to realize that the economy is stronger than many believe and they must vote for more of the same by backing Republicans in November’s midterm elections.