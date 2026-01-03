/Trump captures President Nicolás Maduro: 7 lesser-known facts about Venezuela

On Saturday, (Jan 3) the United States launched strikes against Venezuela and announced the capture of President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who have been charged with drug and weapons offences in New York. Venezuela, one of the three nations that emerged from the collapse of Gran Colombia in 1830 alongside Ecuador and New Granada (now Colombia), has now been thrust back into global focus. With US President Donald Trump expected to address a press conference at 11 am local time, attention has sharply returned to the country. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Venezuela.