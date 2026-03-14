/Trump calls on China, France, UK & others to guard the Strait of Hormuz: How powerful are their navies?

Trump emphasised on Truth Social that he 'hoped' these nations would participate but did not confirm any commitments. The White House has not clarified which countries have agreed to send vessels, leaving the international community uncertain about the response. Trump also claimed that US forces had ‘destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability,’ yet acknowledged ongoing small-scale threats that could still imperil shipping. The strength of these navies, according to the 2026 World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW) rankings, provides insight into their potential to safeguard this critical chokepoint.