/Trump breaks silence on report of Pakistan allowing Iran spy aircraft at Nur Khan base amid mediation talks

The Iran US war has been put on hold after both sides struck a ceasefire. However, it has not been able to materialize into a full-time deal with both sides rejecting each other's proposal. Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal calling it "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE". Tehran had responded to Washington's 14-point proposal that it had sent in May first week. In April last week, Iran had forwarded a three stage proposal via Pakistan which Washington rejected. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked by both sides

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