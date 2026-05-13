/Trump breaks silence on report of Pakistan allowing Iran spy aircraft at Nur Khan base amid mediation talks

Trump defended Pakistan’s role in mediating with Iran despite Senator Lindsey Graham saying he “doesn’t trust Pakistan.” Graham cited reports alleging Iranian aircraft were parked at Pakistani airbases, while Trump praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.
Dismissing reports of seeking a new mediator and clarifying his stance over the role of the country in mediating between Iran and the US, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 12) said that Washington is not reconsidering finding another mediator. Once again he praised Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief field marshal Asim Munir calling them “ absolutely great.” “They’re great. I think the Pakistanis have been great. The field marshal and the prime minister of Pakistan have been absolutely great,” Trump told reporters.
US Senator and Trump aide Lindsey Graham during a Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) hearing pressed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and top US general Dan Caine about a CBS News report claiming that Pakistan is allowing Iran to park military assets on its airfields, in order to shield them from potential US and Israeli attacks. Both officials declined to comment, citing the crucial juncture of the talks between the US and Iran. “I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me maybe we should be looking for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere,” Graham said.
CBS News reported that Pakistan may have “quietly allowed" Iranian military and surveillance aircraft to park on its airfields amid Islamabad Talks in April 2026. In the report, American officials alleged that Tehran deployed multiple aircraft, including an Iranian Air Force RC-130 — a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft at Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan near Rawalpindi. The US and Iran met in Islamabad on Apr 11 and held approximately 15-hour marathon talks but couldn't strike a deal.
Pakistan has “categorically” rejected the report that Pakistan may have allowed Iran to park military and spy aircraft despite positioning itself as a neutral party during talks between the Islamic Republic and the US. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry confirmed the presence of the Iranian aircraft, claiming that that it has “no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.” It said, “Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.” Pointing at the subsequent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, the statement said that it was “facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements.” In confirmation of the CBS report, Pak said: “The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period.” However, the country attempted to clarify its stance by saying that the aircraft bears “no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.”
The Iran US war has been put on hold after both sides struck a ceasefire. However, it has not been able to materialize into a full-time deal with both sides rejecting each other's proposal. Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal calling it "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE". Tehran had responded to Washington's 14-point proposal that it had sent in May first week. In April last week, Iran had forwarded a three stage proposal via Pakistan which Washington rejected. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked by both sides
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