With Trump’s signature, the Epstein Files Transparency Act becomes law. The DOJ now has an enforceable deadline to publish a vast trove of materials relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s investigations, prosecutions, custody, and death. While some redactions and withholdings are legally allowed, especially to protect victims and ongoing investigations, the law explicitly prohibits blocking disclosure for mere reputational or political reasons. The next month will test how thoroughly the government delivers on both transparency and protection.