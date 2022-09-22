True Crime: Podcasts, documentaries, and shows that changed the course of justice

Fictional stories, whether fantasy or horror or something else, are surely fun. But they still spring out of authors' imagination, and are, basically, fictional. To paraphrase a well-known idiom, truth is often stranger than fiction. True crime is a media genre with a long-standing history. There is a certain perverse thrill to be had while reading, watching, or listening to (for instance) chilling stories of serial killers garroting and stabbing their victims and evading crime with ease. But over the last one-and-a-half decade, the genre has especially flourished in podcasts. Nearly every reasonably popular person you know seems to have a podcast, and everyone else is listening to one. Well-made and well-written true crime podcasts both thrill and educate listeners. And then there are podcasts that have had actual, real-world consequences for the better. Case in point: 'Serial', which is enjoying newfound popularity after it provided new evidence that may have helped Adnan Syed go free after being lodged in jail for 23 years for a murder he says he didn't commit.

Here is a list of some of those, and also true crime documentaries that similarly affected the real world as a bonus.

