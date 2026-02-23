Triptii Dimri birthday special! 7 must-watch films of the actress; Laila Majnu, Bulbbul to O’Romeo

Triptii Dimri, who turned 32 on Sunday, is a beloved Bollywood actress, gaining recognition for her roles in Bulbbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu. After appearing in Animal, Dimri became a popular sensation and achieved immense fame through her powerful performance and intense acting.
From 2018’s Laila Majnu to 2026’s O’Romeo, Triptii Dimri has carved a filmography that reflects her upward trajectory in becoming one of the most in-demand actresses of the generation. From romance to the thrill of fantasy and the rush of action, Triptii has changed gears with every project, and that’s exactly what makes her a director’s top choice today. Over the years, she has delivered multiple memorable projects, and what better occasion than her birthday to binge-watch some of her finest films.
Released back in 2018, Laila Majnu, one of the cult classics, features Triptii Dimri as Laila. The film and its songs continue to have the same lasting effect as they had during the film's release. Triptii is still celebrated and widely known as Laila for her epic role, following her emotional range.
Speak of genre-hopping. In 2020, Triptii stepped into the mystery and fantastical world of Anvita Dutt Guptan's directorial, Bulbbul, which is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency. As the titular character, Triptii showcased the journey from innocence to strength of a child bride who grows into an enigmatic woman and supernaturally helps women in her village fight back against injustice.
In this 2022 psychological musical thriller, Triptii depicts the role of a talented singer named Qala Manjushree. She is striving for approval from her cold, misogynistic mother, Urmila, while battling intense jealousy and guilt over her rival, Jagan (Babil Khan).
Triptii rose to mainstream fame through Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. From showcasing vulnerability to adding an incredible turning point to the film, Triptii made herself noticeable to the audiences and critics. This led her to gain larger attention from the audiences, who are now eager to know if her character will unravel in the film's sequel, Animal Park.
The 2024 release stars Triptii as Saloni Bagga, who did not fail to serve a mix of chaos and unlimited laughter with a blend of strong elements of love, ambition, and entering motherhood alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film broadened her range in films across genres. Instead of relying on pushy punchlines and excessive drama, Triptii's simplicity and natural acting enhance the film’s mood.
Triptii appeared in the third installment of the comedy-horror franchise. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she not only serves giggling moments to the audience through her comic timing, but she also fuses romantic elements alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. The movie also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and many more.
Triptii is currently ruling on the big screen with her latest release, O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This time, the actress took a strong leap by performing action sequences involving a gun and undoubtedly added weight to the film’s emotional world, too. She let her performance do all the talking by leaving behind the glam and embracing authenticity yet again.