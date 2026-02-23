Triptii Dimri birthday special! 7 must-watch films of the actress; Laila Majnu, Bulbbul to O’Romeo

From 2018’s Laila Majnu to 2026’s O’Romeo, Triptii Dimri has carved a filmography that reflects her upward trajectory in becoming one of the most in-demand actresses of the generation. From romance to the thrill of fantasy and the rush of action, Triptii has changed gears with every project, and that’s exactly what makes her a director’s top choice today. Over the years, she has delivered multiple memorable projects, and what better occasion than her birthday to binge-watch some of her finest films.