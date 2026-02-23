/Travel ban, state of emergency, snow day at schools: New York braces for massive snowstorm

Americans from the US capital Washington to the northern state of Maine are bracing for the storm as the National Weather Service predicted snowfall totals of 16 to 24 inches, with strong winds up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service also said blizzard conditions would "quickly materialize" from Maryland up to southeastern New England, making travel “extremely treacherous.” Snow could fall at a rate of two to three inches per hour at the peak of the storm, with nearly 54 million people in its path, it said. The National Weather Service added that "moderate to major" coastal flooding affecting waterfront roads and properties was possible from Delaware up to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The storm comes just weeks after the region recovered from another devastating weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths.