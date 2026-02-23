/Travel ban, state of emergency, snow day at schools: New York braces for massive snowstorm

A massive snowstorm prompted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to shut down traffic citywide, restricting travel to emergencies. Blizzard warnings span the US Northeast, with up to two feet of snow, dangerous winds, and possible power outages affecting millions from Washington to Maine.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday (Feb 23) ordered the shutdown of the city's entire traffic network for all except emergency travel ahead of a massive snowstorm expected to hit the northeast United States. Mamdani also declared a state of emergency, announcing closure of public schools. The mayor said that public schools will be closed on Monday, with no remote learning, giving students the first real snow day since 2001. "New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade," he said, explaining the state of emergency." We are asking New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel," Mamdani appealed.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also declared a state of emergency beginning midday Sunday. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu closed all public schools and municipal buildings on Monday.
Americans from the US capital Washington to the northern state of Maine are bracing for the storm as the National Weather Service predicted snowfall totals of 16 to 24 inches, with strong winds up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service also said blizzard conditions would "quickly materialize" from Maryland up to southeastern New England, making travel “extremely treacherous.” Snow could fall at a rate of two to three inches per hour at the peak of the storm, with nearly 54 million people in its path, it said. The National Weather Service added that "moderate to major" coastal flooding affecting waterfront roads and properties was possible from Delaware up to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The storm comes just weeks after the region recovered from another devastating weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths.
Power outages are likely due to heavy snow and strong wind gusts. The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is suspended, while Metro-North and the subway system are operating on modified or weekend schedules. More than 1,700 flights in and out of the NYC metro area have been cancelled. Additionally, service for the Staten Island Ferry and NYC Ferry is suspended for Monday.
The authorities have asked people to take following precautions:
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm -clothing.
-Watch for symptoms of hypothermiaand frostbite
-Never use a gas oven, stove, charcoal grill, or kerosene heater to heat your home due to carbon monoxide risks.
-Let faucets drip slightly to keep water moving and prevent pipes from bursting.
-Keep mobile devices fully charged and have a battery-operated radio and flashlights ready.
-Ensure exhaust pipes for furnaces and dryers are clear of snow to prevent deadly gas buildup.
-NYC mandates clearing a 4-foot path on sidewalks once the snow stops to accommodate wheelchairs.
-Do not climb on roofs to remove snow; use long-handled rakes or poles from the ground.
-If stranded in a car, stay in your vehicle—do not attempt to walk for help