/'Trapped in a drowning fighter jet': How an F‑8 pilot pulled off a daring underwater ejection and survived

Imagine being strapped into the cockpit of a fighter jet, seconds from launch on an aircraft carrier, when the catapult suddenly fails, sending your aircraft sliding helplessly off the deck at barely 30 knots. It is the true account of a US Navy pilot in a Chance Vought F‑8 Crusader who, against all odds, survived an underwater ejection after his jet plunged into the sea. As the pilot prepared for take-off, the catapult fired but malfunctioned. The F‑8 lurched forward, but without enough power or speed to lift off. Despite slamming on the brakes, the aircraft toppled over the carrier’s port side, nose-first into the water, triggering a desperate fight for survival beneath the waves.