Tunisia hopeful of economy revival as tourists make their way to the country

| Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

As tourist influx increases in Tunisia, the government is hopeful that it will help alleviate the economic crisis that the country has been facing since the pandemic. Tourism typically accounted for around seven per cent of Tunisia's gross domestic product. However, the pandemic put a major dent in Tunisia's economy. As per inputs shared by Tourism Ministry official Lotfi Mani, Tunisia is now expecting 8.5 million tourists this year.

Tourism increases

Tunisia's Tourism Ministry official Lotfi Mani is hoping that the arrival of tourists will boost the country's economy this year. Mani says that "indications suggest a good season, with an increase in the number of reservations." Tourism revenue of Tunisia by the end of May 2023 was about 1.7 billion dinars ($550 million), a 57% increase from the same period last year. Tourism in Tunisia is mostly focused on beach resorts and short-stop cruise ships.

Locals are hopeful

During interviews with Reuters, several locals expressed hope and optimism, especially since the signs are positive. For the village's many businesses that cater to tourists, their return is good news.

Tunisia is deep in economic crisis

However, even though the country is experiencing an influx of tourists this year, a very good tourism season would only go a small way towards alleviating the economic crisis of the country.

Shortage of food and medicines

Foreign currency reserves have fallen to 91 days of exports from 123 days a year ago and credit ratings agency Fitch has graded Tunisian sovereign debt as junk. Markets fear that Tunisia might default on foreign loans. The economic crisis has led to shortages of some foods and medicine.

An IMF bailout?

Donors have been for long trying to persuade President Kais Saied to agree to terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout. While it remains unclear if any agreement can be reached or not, certainly the tourist influx will alone not be able to solve Tunisia's economic challenges.

