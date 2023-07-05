Torrential rains hit several Chinese cities, cause death and destruction

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Torrential rains have triggered flash floods in several cities in China. Heavy rains have caused massive floods in Inner Mongolia, Guizhou, Yunnan and Chongqing. Infrastructure, crops and livestock have been damaged as a result of the floods.

Over the past few weeks, heavy rains in different cities in southern, central and northern provinces of China have displaced thousands, destroyed buildings and infrastructure, washed away cars and killed several people.

The flash floods have caused massive damage to crops. As per reports from the state broadcaster CCTV, many people have been reported to be missing. Nearly 15 people have died due to the flash floods in China.

Several videos of the flash floods destroying infrastructure have been doing rounds on social media platforms. These videos show raging rivers destroying everything that comes their way.

As per reports by state media outlet CGTN, rescue workers have been working day in and day out to move people and livestock to safety from the flood-hit regions in China.

Paramilitary policemen have also been working hard to evacuate residents and clear the streets after the floods have receded in some regions.