Torrential rain triggers floods, landslides in Himachal

| Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Torrential rains in the north have resulted in flash floods and landslides. Floods and landslides have destroyed infrastructure and washed away cars. At least 22 people died so far



Bridges and hutments destroyed

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods have destroyed infrastructure. Torrential rains over the weekend brought down bridges and swept away several houses.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Houses destroyed

Torrential rain over the weekend wreaked massive havoc in the northern states of India. Flash floods have swept away the houses of several people in the region.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Cars washed away

Torrential rains not only took down hutments and bridges, but also washed away cars and destroyed roads.

(Photograph: AFP )

More rainfall than normal

As per official data, monsoon rains across India in the first week of July have already produced about two percent more rainfall than normal. Officials of weather department stated that many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Government provides assistance

The government is working religiously to provide support and assistance to the residents. Authorities are using helicopters to rescue people who are stranded on roads and bridges due to the rains.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Appeal from the CM

Considering the alarming situation, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requested people to stay indoors. "Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours," he said.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Flooding in Delhi

However, Himachal was not the only state to be affected badly due to the heavy rainfall. Delhi also experienced flood-like situation in several parts after the torrential rains over the weekend.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Highest precipitation in 40 years

Delhi received 153 millimeters of rain on the weekend. It was the highest precipitation in a single day in July in over 40 years. Roads in several parts of Delhi were submerged in knee-deep water. With forecast of another day of heavy rainfall, authorities have ordered schools to remain closed on Monday, July 10.

(Photograph: Reuters )