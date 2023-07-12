LOGIN
Torrential rain causes floods in Delhi, Yamuna water level on rise; images show extent of damage

Authored By Srishti Sisodia
Published: Jul 12, 2023, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 22:42 IST
Torrential rains flood Yamuna
1 / 7

Torrential rains flood Yamuna

Torrential rains in the Indian national capital caused the water levels of Yamuna to rise above the 'danger mark.' The rise in the water level has submerged a few adjoining areas in Delhi.

 

Yamuna water level surges
2 / 7

Yamuna water level surges

As reported, the water levels of Yamuna had surged to a 45-year high. The water level of Yamuna on Thursday, July 13 was 208.57, as per official reports.   

Rescue opearation
3 / 7

Rescue opearation

The heavy rain in the national capital has pegged the water levels of Yamuna. rescure operations have started from Wednesday, July 12.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been rescuing people from the flooded region to a safer location.
 

Rescue camps
4 / 7

Rescue camps

People residing near the Yamuna region started evacuating the premises on Wednesday, July 12.

They have been carrying their belongings on bikes and tractors and relocating to relief camps that have been set up in the city. 

Streets flooded in national capital
5 / 7

Streets flooded in national capital

Torrential rains in the national capital have severed road connectivity. Regions near the Yamuna River have been severely flooded. People are seen pulling their vehicles out of knee-deep water on the streets. 

DMRC issues notice
6 / 7

DMRC issues notice

Keeping in mind the increased water levels of Yamuna, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notice asking metros to maintain a speed limit of 30km/hr while crossing the Yamuna bridge. 

Record rainfall
7 / 7

Record rainfall

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded a 112 percent above-average rainfall so far. Torrential rains have not only pegged the water levels of Yamuna but also flooded the streets of Delhi. 

 

 

