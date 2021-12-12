Tornadoes in US: Before and after satellite images show massive destruction

Dozens of tornadoes ripped through five US states, leaving more than 90 people dead and causing multiple fatalities. Here are before and after satellite images that show the scale of destruction

Massive destruction

US authorities and rescuers are racing against time in desperate search for the survivors on Sunday (December 12) after tornadoes killed at least 94, leaving several missing.

At least 30 tornadoes ripped through at least six states (Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee) late Friday and early Saturday, causing massive destruction of life and property. People are mourning those who lost their lives. Prayers are offered for those who are still missing.

(Photograph:AFP)