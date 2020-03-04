Tornado tears through Tennessee leaving 25 dead

Tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving at least 25 people dead, destroying buildings and toppling power lines hours before the southern US state voted in Super Tuesday primaries.
At least 19 people died Tuesday, an US emergency official said, as tornadoes ripped across the southeastern state of Tennessee, destroying buildings and toppling power lines in Nashville.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) public information officer Maggie Hannan confirmed the new toll after officials had put the initial count at eight.
US President Donald Trump said that he would visit the stricken areas Friday.
"We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected, and we will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them," Trump said.
The series of severe storms that passed through Tennessee caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said.
