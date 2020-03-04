Tornado tears through Tennessee leaving 25 dead

Tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving at least 25 people dead, destroying buildings and toppling power lines hours before the southern US state voted in Super Tuesday primaries.

Let's take a look at the disruption caused by the tornado: 

Tornado hits the state capital causing havoc

"Take cover now! This is an extremely dangerous storm" the National Weather Service tweeted as one tornado tore through an area west of Nashville.

(Photograph:AFP)

Buildings shredded in Nashville

Voting hours were extended due to the devastation the twisters wrought when they touched down shortly after midnight rubble was strewn across the state capital Nashville.

(Photograph:AFP)

Residents on the streets

Residents ran for their lives as their homes came down around them. Tens of thousands lost power to their homes, officials said.

(Photograph:AFP)

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to the rescue

At least 19 people died Tuesday, an US emergency official said, as tornadoes ripped across the southeastern state of Tennessee, destroying buildings and toppling power lines in Nashville.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) public information officer Maggie Hannan confirmed the new toll after officials had put the initial count at eight.

(Photograph:AFP)

Government aid

US President Donald Trump said that he would visit the stricken areas Friday.

"We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected, and we will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them," Trump said.

The series of severe storms that passed through Tennessee caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said.

(Photograph:AFP)