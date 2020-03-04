Tornado tears through Tennessee leaving 25 dead

Government aid

US President Donald Trump said that he would visit the stricken areas Friday.

"We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected, and we will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them," Trump said.

The series of severe storms that passed through Tennessee caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said.

(Photograph:AFP)