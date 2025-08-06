Cloudbursts, earthuakes & chaos: Top tourist places that faced natural disaster

Natural disasters like the cloudbursts, earthquakes, and tsunamis severely damage the topography of any location. Here are a few natural disasters that damaged top tourist places.
The 7.6 magnitude earthquake and its aftershock affected approximately 8 million people, more than a quarter of Nepal's population. Nearly 23,000 were injured, and nearly 9000 people died. Vital infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and water systems, was destroyed. Places rich in Nepal’s history, culture, and spirit were reduced to rubble.
Heavy rainfall and a cloudburst triggered massive floods and landslides in the Indian Himalayas, severely impacting the Kedarnath shrine and surrounding areas. The location is popular with Hindu pilgrims.
A Powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude in Tangshai, China and resulted in the damage of 86 per cent of the infrastructure in the region. The official count reported 242,469 deaths.
The Azure Window is a limestone arch on Gozo Island. Gale-force winds and high waves have destroyed the iconic Azure Window on the island of Gozo, Malta’s sister island. The Azure Window has represented Gozo and the island’s enduring raw beauty for many years, but a storm in July 2015 hit Malta and Gozo and swept the entire structure away.
This is from ancient history. The volcanic eruption that shaped Santorini was one of the most lethal ones ever recorded. It wiped out the Minoan civilisation on the island and created the iconic and picturesque caldera in Greece that tourists flock to visit till today.