Top Ten Timeless Tunes: The Beatles Greatest Hits

Published: May 23, 2025, 12:38 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 12:38 IST
10 best Beatles songs that showcase their range and impact.
Beatles Greatest Hits
A Day in the Life
Often cited as their masterpiece, this song blends two unfinished Lennon and McCartney songs into a surreal, expansive, and emotionally resonant narrative. The orchestral crescendos are iconic.
Yesterday (from Help! 1965)
A timeless ballad showcasing McCartney's melodic genius. It's one of the most covered songs in history for good reason, a simple yet profound meditation on lost love.
Strawberry Fields Forever (single, 1967)
A groundbreaking psychedelic masterpiece from Lennon, showcasing innovative studio techniques and a dreamlike, introspective atmosphere. It pushed the boundaries of pop music.
Hey Jude (single, 1968)
An epic ballad that starts as a tender McCartney plea to Julian Lennon and builds into a joyous, communal singalong with its famous "na-na-na" outro. Its length and emotional arc were unprecedented for a single.
Something (from Abbey Road, 1969)
George Harrison's stunning love song, often considered one of the greatest ever written. Frank Sinatra famously called it the "greatest love song of the last 50 years." Its beauty and elegance are undeniable.
Eleanor Rigby (from Revolver, 1966)
A stark, poignant, and string-driven piece about loneliness and isolation. It demonstrated the Beatles' ability to explore serious themes with sophisticated arrangements, moving beyond traditional rock instrumentation.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (from The Beatles (White Album), 1968)
Another Harrison classic, featuring a legendary guitar solo by Eric Clapton. It's a powerful and soulful track that highlights Harrison's growing prowess as a songwriter.
Come Together (from Abbey Road, 1969)
A groovy, blues-infused rock track from Lennon that kicks off Abbey Road with swagger. Its distinctive bassline and hypnotic rhythm make it instantly recognizable.
I Want to Hold Your Hand (single, 1963)
The song that broke The Beatles in America and ignited Beatlemania. It's pure, unadulterated pop perfection – energetic, catchy, and filled with youthful exuberance.
Tomorrow Never Knows (from Revolver, 1966)
A revolutionary track that was years ahead of its time, featuring tape loops, backward sounds, and a drone-like quality. It cemented their status as innovators and pioneers of studio experimentation.