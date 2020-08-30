Top news of week: Republic National Convention, Chadwick Boseman's death, and more
From the Republic National Convention to strained relations of Greece and Turkey!
The Republican National Convention
In the United States of America, it was a night like no other as the grand finale of the Republican National Convention was nothing short of a blockbuster.
Banksy's rescue ship
A refugee rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy called for urgent help late Friday after lending assistance to a boat in the Mediterranean that was carrying at least one dead migrant.
The boat, named 'Louise Michel' after the 19th-century French feminist anarchist, said it was "reaching the State of Emergency" after encountering the boat 130 people as they attempted to cross the expanse dividing Europe and Africa.
Turkey-Greece relations strain
Turkey on Saturday launched new military manoeuvres in the eastern Mediterranean expected to last two weeks, in a sign that heightened tensions between Ankara and Athens were likely to continue.
A dispute over maritime borders and gas drilling rights has reignited the long-running rivalry between Greece and Turkey, with the two neighbours staging rival naval drills.
Lionel Messi's next team: Clubs who can really afford to sign the Argentine
Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer
Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role in Black Panther, has died of colon cancer. He was 43.
His family confirmed the news on Twitter Friday night, saying “he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”