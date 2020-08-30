Banksy's rescue ship

A refugee rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy called for urgent help late Friday after lending assistance to a boat in the Mediterranean that was carrying at least one dead migrant.

The boat, named 'Louise Michel' after the 19th-century French feminist anarchist, said it was "reaching the State of Emergency" after encountering the boat 130 people as they attempted to cross the expanse dividing Europe and Africa.

(Photograph:Reuters)