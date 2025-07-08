LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

Top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:13 IST

Here is a look at the top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground featuring Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul. However. The list does not include Sachin Tendulkar who never scored an international hundred at Lord's.

1. Vinoo Mankad – 184 Runs in 1952
1 / 6

1. Vinoo Mankad – 184 Runs in 1952

The legendary former India player scored 184 runs at the iconic venue in the side’s maiden tour of England in 1952. His tally is still the highest by any Indian batter at the venue, now lasting for 73 years.

2. Dilip Vengsarkar – 157 Runs in 1982
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Dilip Vengsarkar – 157 Runs in 1982

Dilip Vengsarkar remains the most celebrated name on the list having smashed three hundreds during his four appearances at Lord’s. His best score of 157 came in June 1982, a year before India won their maiden ODI World Cup at the same venue against the West Indies.

3. Ravi Shastri – 100 Runs in 1990
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Ravi Shastri – 100 Runs in 1990

Another World Cup winner, Ravi Shastri also enjoyed a stellar career and scored a ton at the iconic venue in 1990. He scored 100 off 184 runs to emboss his name on the green board of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

4. Sourav Ganguly – 131 Runs in 1996
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Sourav Ganguly – 131 Runs in 1996

In 1996 future India captain Sourav Ganguly had a dream debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground as he scored 131 against the hosts. The ton set the tone for a highly successful career but his most iconic Lord’s moment was in 2002 when India beat England in the Natwest tri-series final.

5. Rahul Dravid – 103 Runs in 2011
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Rahul Dravid – 103 Runs in 2011

In a tour remembered for all the wrong reasons, former India captain Rahul Dravid scored 103 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. India would lose the series 4-0, with Dravid being the only silver lining on the dark cloud.

6. KL Rahul – 129 Runs in 2021
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

6. KL Rahul – 129 Runs in 2021

KL Rahul enjoyed his outing against England in 2021 when he scored 129 against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. India would later win the match by 151 runs as India led the series 2-1 before it was halted for COVID-19.

Trending Photo

Top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list
6

Top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

OTT Release this week (7-13 July) New upcoming movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video: Special Ops Season 2 to Aap Jaisa Koi…
6

OTT Release this week (7-13 July) New upcoming movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video: Special Ops Season 2 to Aap Jaisa Koi…

International Space Station to fly over India: Here's WHEN and HOW you can spot ISS
6

International Space Station to fly over India: Here's WHEN and HOW you can spot ISS

James Webb spots alien world’s glowing oceans 200 light-years away
7

James Webb spots alien world’s glowing oceans 200 light-years away

AMCA vs F-35: 5 fighter jets in India’s billion-dollar hunt for 5th-gen warfare
5

AMCA vs F-35: 5 fighter jets in India’s billion-dollar hunt for 5th-gen warfare