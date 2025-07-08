/Top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

Here is a look at the top Indian batters to score hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground featuring Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul. However. The list does not include Sachin Tendulkar who never scored an international hundred at Lord's.
The legendary former India player scored 184 runs at the iconic venue in the side’s maiden tour of England in 1952. His tally is still the highest by any Indian batter at the venue, now lasting for 73 years.
Dilip Vengsarkar remains the most celebrated name on the list having smashed three hundreds during his four appearances at Lord’s. His best score of 157 came in June 1982, a year before India won their maiden ODI World Cup at the same venue against the West Indies.
Another World Cup winner, Ravi Shastri also enjoyed a stellar career and scored a ton at the iconic venue in 1990. He scored 100 off 184 runs to emboss his name on the green board of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.
In 1996 future India captain Sourav Ganguly had a dream debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground as he scored 131 against the hosts. The ton set the tone for a highly successful career but his most iconic Lord’s moment was in 2002 when India beat England in the Natwest tri-series final.
In a tour remembered for all the wrong reasons, former India captain Rahul Dravid scored 103 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. India would lose the series 4-0, with Dravid being the only silver lining on the dark cloud.
KL Rahul enjoyed his outing against England in 2021 when he scored 129 against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. India would later win the match by 151 runs as India led the series 2-1 before it was halted for COVID-19.