London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' was a star-studded royal affair

London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' had a royal touch as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, graced the occasion with their presence. The other members of the cast and crew of the film were introduced to the royal couple by lead actor and producer of the film, Tom Cruise.

The star-studded premiere was held at London’s Leicester Square Gardens.

Tom, who plays the famous role of Lt Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the 1986 classic 'Top Gun', is reprising his role for the sequel. The film is being praised in early reviews. Have a look at some pictures from the event.