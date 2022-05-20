London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' was a star-studded royal affair

London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' had a royal touch as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, graced the occasion with their presence. The other members of the cast and crew of the film were introduced to the royal couple by lead actor and producer of the film, Tom Cruise. 

The star-studded premiere was held at London’s Leicester Square Gardens. 

Tom, who plays the famous role of Lt Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the 1986 classic 'Top Gun', is reprising his role for the sequel. The film is being praised in early reviews. Have a look at some pictures from the event. 

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise dressed in a classic black tuxedo looked handsome for his upcoming film 'Top Gun: Maverick's' star-studded premiere that was held at Leicester Square Gardens, London. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton looked drop-dead gorgeous as she put her regal spin on the 'Top Gun: Maverick London' premiere red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder black and white column gown by Roland Mouret and kept her hair down and straight. Pairing her gown with simple teardrop statement earrings, the Duchess kept her makeup minimal. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Prince William at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

William wore a classic black tux suit by Alexander McQueen and a bow tie. He wore loafers from Crocket & Jones that had ‘F-18’ embroidered on them in a salutation to the fighter jet flown by actor Tom Cruise’s character in the movie. 
 

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Prince William's loafers

William himself has been a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and his love for fighter planes is visible through his loafers. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Jennifer Connelly

Actress Jennifer Colleny looked elegant and flawless in a floaty cream coloured maxi dress that had a black floral pattern throughout and bell sleeves as she stood for the photographers at the 'Top Gun: Maverick' London premiere. She wore a black belt clinching around her waist and styled her hair in retro waves with a side parting. Her sliver rings added bling to her stylish outfit. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Haley Atwell

Haley Atwell's black velvet crop top attached with gloves and a matching fishtail maxi skirt designed by Sabina Bilenko was a choice of dress made to impress. Her stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor made the look all the more stylish by adding in gold Gina platforms and dazzling green earrings by Anabela Chan.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Actor Miles Teller

Miles Teller opted for a dapper look in a black tuxedo that consisted of black trousers, a white shirt, a black bowtie and a double-breasted jacket with a floral broach. He was accompanied by his wife Keleigh who looked stunningly gorgeous in a baby pink one-shouldered gown with a dramatic cape.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Top Gun Producer Jerry Bruckheimer with wife Linda

The film is slated to release on 27 May, 2022. Tom Cruise was seen at the Cannes Film Festival after a gap of 30 years for the screening of his film Top Gun: Maverick which received six minutes of a standing ovation. The film has also garnered promising early reviews.
 

Here are some other stars who attended the film's premiere. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Actor Greg Tarzan Davis

Actor Greg Tarzan Davis at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

(Photograph:AFP)

British actor Daniel Mays at Top Gun: Maverick London premiere

British actor Daniel Mays at Top Gun: Maverick London premiere

(Photograph:AFP)

