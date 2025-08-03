/Top five partnerships in ODI cricket: You won’t believe who’s at no. 5

Over the 54-year-long history of ODI cricket, many batters have smashed record-breaking partnerships, bringing the bowlers to their feet. Now, let's glance at the top five highest partnerships in 50-over cricket.
West Indies batters Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle stitched a record-breaking 372-run stand for the second wicket against Zimbabwe during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. This stand by Gayle and Samuels remains the highest ODI partnership for any wicket ever.
Just beneath them, another West Indies duo of Shai Hope and John Campbell opened the innings for West Indies with a mammoth 365-run partnership against Ireland in 2019. Notably, Hope and Cambell's partnership is the highest first-wicket stand in ODI history.
Former India stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid piled on 331 runs for the second wicket against New Zealand in 1999. Additionally, extras were the third-highest run-scorers for India (31), as Sourav Ganguly (4) and Ajay Jadeja (2) couldn't cross the double-digit score.
In a World Cup clash against Sri Lanka at Taunton (UK) in 1999, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid unleashed a brutal 318-run partnership for the second wicket. Interestingly, Dravid remains the only Indian player to be involved in two 300+ partnerships in 50-over cricket.
The Pakistani left-hand duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq dismantled Zimbabwe with a commanding 304-run stand for the opening wicket in 2018. Fakhar scored his maiden double hundred in ODI cricket in the same game and remains the only player from Pakistan to achieve this feat.