/Top five cricketers with best cover drives of all time: Kohli only Indian, check the others

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, meet the five cricketers across the globe to play the best cover drives. Interestingly, all these five batters are legends of the game and have performed for their team in crunch moments.
Former England opener Marcus Trescothick's cover drive was all about timing and high elbow technique. In his stellar career from 2000 to 2007, he amassed 10,326 international runs along with 26 centuries and 52 half-centuries.
Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting played the cover drive with a solid stride. Ponting was the most successful white-ball captain for Australia. He led to consecutive World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007 and followed it with a Champions Trophy win in 2006 and 2009.
Virat Kohli’s cover drive is a masterclass in control. Kohli's cover drive showed elegance and magic. Notably, Kohli is a modern-day maestro and a legend of the game. He has smashed 51 ODI centuries, the most by any batter.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan's cover drive was one among the best. Vaughan also led England to Ashes victory in 2005 after England had last won it in 1986-87.
Former West Indies southpaw batter Brian Lara played the cover drive with pure class. Lara was a legend of the game with 10,000-plus runs in both ODI and Test cricket. Lara still holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket (an unbeaten 400).