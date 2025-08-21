/From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025.
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings. So far, in 55 ODIs, Gill scored 2775 runs at an average of 59.04. He is considered as one of the greatest batters in the modern cricket era.
The Indian run-machine, Rohit Sharma, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 756 points. In his ODI career, Rohit has played 273 matches and scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76. His tally also includes 32 centuries.
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, features next on this list. Currently, Azam with 739 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings.In his ODI career, Azam has played 134 matches and scored 6291 runs at an average of 54.23. He is widely considered as one of the best batters in the current Pakistani ODI cricket team.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli is placed at the fourth position with 736 points. Kohli in his ODI career has played 302 matches and scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.9. His tally also includes 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries.
The star Kiwis all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell, is next on this list with 720 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. So far, Mitchell has played 52 ODIs and scored 2041 runs at an average of 48.59.