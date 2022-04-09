Top entertainment news of the week: Bennifer engaged, Academy bans Will Smith

Oscars ban Will Smith for 10 years

Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar this year, has been banned from all Academy events.

Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars 2022 for a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and now faces a ban for 10 years.



The decision was announced by the Academy via a statement on Friday."Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the statement.

(Photograph:Twitter)