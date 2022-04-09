Top entertainment news of the week: Bennifer engaged, Academy bans Will Smith

For a week now, there has been a lot of talk about Jennifer Lopez's new shiny ring and now clearing all that, the singer has seemingly confirmed that she and Ben are officially engaged.
On Friday, Jlo shared a short clip on her newsletter, On The JLo, in which she's crying and is emotionally looking at her shiny green ring. “You’re perfect,” she says in the voiceover.
Oscars ban Will Smith for 10 years
Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar this year, has been banned from all Academy events.
Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars 2022 for a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and now faces a ban for 10 years.
The decision was announced by the Academy via a statement on Friday."Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the statement.
Grammys!
This week, the Grammys were held in the Los Angeles, USA and the night was full of tears, happiness and energetic performances! Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste emerged as the big winners of the music's biggest night.
Talking about the performances, BTS's spy-themed performance was the winner of the day.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at Grammys 2022.
Grammy showed their full support to Ukraine. As a special segment, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared via video call and talked about the crises his country is going through.
''Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway,'' he said in a message.
Celebrities in Forbes' Billionaires List
This year's Forbes billionaire list is out! From Rihanna making her debut to Kim Kardashian and Kanye's skyrocketing worth, the list has many A-listers names from the showbiz world.
Sarah Jessica Parker
'Sex and The City' star Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress was to perform at Broadway's Plaza Suit in the coming days, which the star has had to cancel.
The news of Sarah's diagnosis was confirmed by the producers of the Neil Simon play on Twitter.
"Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis," the statement read.
Kim and Pete red carpet debut
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut this week. The much in love couple walked hand in hand as they stepped out for the premiere of 'The Kardashians'