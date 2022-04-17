Top entertainment news of the week: Alia, Ranbir wedding to Britney Spears announces her pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot this week on April 14. The wedding was a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance.
The couple has also hosted a post-wedding bash on April 15 at their home Vastu in Mumbai.
The whole Kapoor and Bhatt family was in attendance along with other prominent Bollywood names including Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and her beau Arjun Kapoor among many others.
(Photograph:Instagram)
What a name!
Seven months after Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, a boy, the couple shared the first glimpse of their little bundle of joy.
The 'WAP' singer gave birth to her son in September 2021, and ever since then, the couple has kept him away from the media glare. Offset also shared a new snap of his son in which he's sitting in a bathtub. In the caption, he revealed his unique name i.e 'Wave Set Cephus.'
(Photograph:Instagram)
Coachella returned!
After three years of hiatus, California's Coachella returned this Friday for the first time with full enthusiasm and energetic performances. Over the weekend, the audience will enjoy performances by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and many others.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Stranger Things' trailer
After much wait, the full trailer of the 'Stranger Things' season 4 was released this week and this time Eleven & her team are in a war against monsters.
In the horror full teaser, the life in Hawkings has changed - a pretty much and all children are grown-ups now. Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max are in high school in Hawkins, meanwhile, Eleven and Will are in California, far from their land. As this is the first time when the group is separated and have to solve all the supernatural mystery by themselves.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Britney Spears is pregnant
American pop star Britney Spears is expecting her third child with her fiance Sam Asghari. Taking to her Instagram, Britney shared the big news in the post caption described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first, she dismissed as weight gain.
"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted.