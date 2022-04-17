Top entertainment news of the week: Alia, Ranbir wedding to Britney Spears announces her pregnancy

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to Britney Spears expecting her third child, here are all the big headlines of the week.

Alia and Ranbir are married!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot this week on April 14. The wedding was a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

The couple has also hosted a post-wedding bash on April 15 at their home Vastu in Mumbai.

The whole Kapoor and Bhatt family was in attendance along with other prominent Bollywood names including Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and her beau Arjun Kapoor among many others.

(Photograph:Instagram)