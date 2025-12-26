/Top 10 Countries with large Christian populations but no Christmas holiday

Christmas is widely celebrated, but not everywhere. Here are 10 countries with significant Christian populations that do not observe Christmas as a public holiday.
China does not observe Christmas as a public holiday. Roughly 44 million registered Christians celebrate Christmas and engage in religious activities. However, reports suggest that public religious activities are restricted. In large cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, malls, cafés, and hotels decorate for Christmas mainly for marketing.
In Vietnam, Christmas is not a public holiday. Despite a sizeable Christian population ranging between 33 million to 35 million, Christmas isn’t on the national holiday list; offices, schools, banks, and government institutions remain open. However, in cities like Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, Christmas is celebrated socially with decorations, markets, and church services
December 25 is treated as a normal working day. There is also a very small number of Christians, 1.2 million and 1.9 million, appx. 1-2 per cent of the total population. The cities are though decorated with lights, young people celebrate with romantic dates, gift-giving, and festive meals.
The country follows Islamic law and does not officially recognise non-Islamic religious festivals. 1.2 million and 2 million Christians are barred from public practice; in fact, public practice of any religion other than Islam is prohibited.
In Taiwan, Christmas is not a public holiday, even though it is widely recognised and celebrated culturally by 1.2 million to 1.5 million Christians and other citizens. Government offices, banks, schools, and most businesses remain open. Christmas in Taiwan has a strong social and commercial presence.
Buddhism is the dominant religion in the country, and only a small proportion are Christians, around 780,000 and 1 million. Christmas is a regular working day. However, in cities like Bangkok, Christmas has a cultural and commercial presence.
In Iran, Christmas is not an official holiday. Roughly 300,000 and 800,000 individuals are recognised as a minority and can celebrate the festival at the community level, and workers can seek leave for religious observances.
Turkey is a secular republic with a Muslim-majority population. It has 250,000 to 500,000 Christians. But it does not officially observe Christmas, and it is treated as a normal working day. While churches hold services for the small Christian community, public celebrations are limited.
The state follows no religion and is an atheist state. It can be considered a hostile place for 100,000 to 400,000 Christian believers. Public expressions of Christianity or any religion are a punishable offence.
The country follows an Islamic calendar. Government offices, schools, and businesses remain open on December 25. Expatriate and local communities can celebrate it publicly.