Top Agatha Christie film and TV adaptations ever made

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

A Haunting in Venice is almost here. This film is a follow-up to Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to his earlier Hercule Poirot films Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022). The film, judging by positive reviews, looks absolutely worth waiting for the fans of Agatha Christie's iconic detective Hercule Poirot but also promises a mesmerising blend of the supernatural and the mysterious. Anyhoo, we thought before jumping into the new film, you might want to watch (or revisit) some older adaptations of Dame's works. Christie's stories, unlike many of her popular peers (that is to say, genre authors) of the 20th century, have aged ridiculously well. She has, for all intents and purposes, defined the mystery genre in literature and even film and TV as we know it.



Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Directed by Sidney Lumet, this film adaptation features an all-star cast, including Albert Finney as Hercule Poirot. It's a classic murder mystery set aboard the luxurious Orient Express.



Death on the Nile (1978)

Another popular Hercule Poirot mystery, this film stars Peter Ustinov as the Belgian detective. The lush Egyptian setting adds to the intrigue. The newer film, released in 2022, pales in comparison even if it is technically better.



And Then There Were None (2015)

This TV miniseries adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece had a chilling atmosphere and remains one of the most memorable modern adaptations of her work. With actors such as Douglas Booth, Charles Dance, Maeve Dermody, Burn Gorman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sam Neill, Miranda Richardson, Toby Stephens, Noah Taylor, and Aidan Turner among its ranks, the series remains true to the novel's suspenseful tone.



Murder, She Said (1961)

Margaret Rutherford stars as the beloved Miss Marple in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's "4:50 from Paddington." Rutherford's portrayal of Miss Marple is a fan favorite.



Evil Under the Sun (1982)

Another engaging Poirot mystery, this adaptation features Peter Ustinov once again. The film is set on a beautiful island and showcases Christie's trademark plot twists.



The Witness for the Prosecution (2016)

A gripping TV adaptation, this story explores the complexities of a murder trial. It features excellent performances by Kim Cattrall and Toby Jones.



The ABC Murders (2018)

A dark and intriguing TV series starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot. This adaptation breathes new life into Christie's beloved detective.



Agatha Christie's Marple (2004-2013)

This TV series features various adaptations of Miss Marple stories, with Geraldine McEwan and later Julia McKenzie taking on the role of the clever amateur detective. It is very good (if a little underrated).



Agatha Christie's Poirot (1989-2013)

A long-running TV series starring David Suchet as Hercule Poirot. Known for its meticulous attention to period detail and Suchet's brilliant portrayal of Poirot, it's considered one of the best adaptations.



