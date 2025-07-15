/From Vinod Khosla to Rakesh Gangwal: Top 8 Indian-origin billionaires in US

From Vinod Khosla to Rakesh Gangwal, here's a look at the top eight Indian-origin billionaires in US 2025. This list also includes Jay Chaudhry, Romesh T. Wadhwani, Rajiv Jain, Kavitark Ram Shriram, Raj Sardana and David Paul.
Jay Chaudhry is the founder and CEO of Zscaler, a leading cybersecurity company. He is currently the richest Indian-American and he also tops this list.
Net worth: $17.9 billion, Global rank: 8
Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and now also runs Khosla Ventures. He is well known for investing in new technologies like robotics and biotechnology. Currently, he is second on this list of Indian-origin billionaires in the US 2025.
Net worth: $9.2 billion, Global rank: 17
Rakesh Gangwal is the co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, one of India's top airlines. He has made his fortune through his work in both the United States and Indian aviation sectors.
Net worth: $6.6 billion, Global rank: 29
Romesh Wadhwani founded SymphonyAI, a group of AI-based companies in fields like healthcare, finance and retail. He is also a philanthropist and has deep expertise in enterprise software and artificial intelligence.
Net worth: $5 billion, Global rank: 38
Rajiv Jain is the founder of GQG Partners, a well-known global investment firm. The company is known for its smart investments in energy, emerging markets and value stocks.
Net worth: $4.8 billion, Global rank: 40
Kavitark Ram Shriram was one of the first investors in Google. He is also the founder of Sherpalo Ventures and is known for his deep understanding of the tech world. Currently, he is fifth on this list.
Net worth: $3 billion, Global rank: 64
Raj Sardana is the founder and CEO of Innova Solutions, a global IT and digital services firm. His wealth has grown significantly due to the company’s rapid growth in sectors like healthcare, telecommunications and banking.
Global rank: 86, Net worth: $2 billion
David Paul is the founder of Globus Medical, a company known for its advanced spinal and orthopaedic devices. His background in engineering and focus on healthcare innovation have made him one of the wealthiest people of Indian origin in the United States.
Global rank: 101, Net worth: $1.5 billion