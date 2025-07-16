/The greatest fighter jets that never flew: Top 8 cancelled fighter jets that had serious potential

Bell XF-9 would have been the most unorthodox combat aircraft. Conceived in 1959, in the US, it was designed to be a supersonic, all-weather fighter-bomber and defence interceptor. It featured twin jet engines mounted on rotatable pods at each wingtip. These jet engines would tilt downwards for takeoff or landing. With a maximum speed of Mach 2.3 and a range of 2300 miles, it was an ambitious attempt. But the project never went beyond the mock-up stage, the Navy withdrew funding, and the Air Force followed after a suit.