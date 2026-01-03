/Top 8 air-to-air missiles that can be used for both short- and long-range combat

These top 8 advanced air-to-air missiles now combine short-range dogfight and long-range standoff capabilities. From America's AMRAAM to Europe's Meteor and India's Astra, these versatile systems reshape modern air combat.
The AIM-120 AMRAAM delivers dual-range capability from 50 to 160 kilometres depending on launch altitude and variant. Fire-and-forget active radar guidance enables pilots to engage multiple targets simultaneously whilst maintaining tactical freedom, making it effective for both medium-range and long-range combat scenarios across 35+ nations.
The Meteor extends dual-range engagement to 200+ kilometres with its ramjet propulsion maintaining sustained supersonic flight. The throttleable motor enables short-range intercepts and long-range standoff engagements with superior no-escape zone compared to traditional rocket-powered alternatives, equipped across Rafale, Typhoon and Gripen platforms.
The R-27 family offers engagement ranges from 50 to 130 kilometres in multiple variants including infrared, semi-active radar and active radar versions. Speed reaching Mach 4.5 and targeting altitude ceiling of 25 kilometres provide flexibility for both close-combat and standoff scenarios, serving Russian and allied air forces globally.
MICA RF features both active radar and passive infrared seeker options on single airframe design, engaging targets from short-range 5-kilometre engagements to long-range 80-kilometre standoff distances. The two-way datalink provides mid-course guidance updates enabling engagements in heavy electronic countermeasures environment across 12+ nations.
Astra Mk-2 extends Indian air combat range to 150-160 kilometres whilst maintaining short-range dogfight capability through dual-pulse motor design. Mach 4.5 speeds and active radar seeker with AWACS datalink provide all-weather versatility, positioning the Tejas and Su-30MKI fighters with credible multi-range air defence.
Python-5 delivers 360-degree launch capability enabling rear-aspect and head-on engagements from 5-kilometre close range to 20-kilometre standoff distances. Thrust-vectoring control and imaging infrared seeker provide exceptional manoeuvrability for both traditional dogfights and coordinated multi-missile salvo attacks across 10+ nations.
R-77 provides 80 to 110-kilometre engagement range with active radar homing enabling fire-and-forget capability at medium distances. Grid-fin control surfaces deliver 150-degree-per-second turning enabling close-range manoeuvring, combining extended-range standoff with dogfight agility for diverse combat profiles across Russian and allied air forces.
The SD-10 provides 70 to 100-kilometre range with active radar guidance and datalink updating capability. Mach 4-equivalent speeds enable both medium-range coordinated salvo attacks and close-range engagement scenarios, serving Pakistani and Myanmar air forces with indigenous radar guidance and counter-countermeasure capabilities.