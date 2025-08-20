/Top 7 Weakest Currencies in the World 2025 – From Lebanon to Uzbekistan

The top 7 weakest currencies in the world in 2025, including the Lebanese Pound, Iranian Rial, and more. Learn why Indonesia’s Rupiah and Uzbekistan’s Som also rank among the lowest-valued currencies.
1 USD is equivalent to 89,600 Lebanese pounds. Hyperinflation, political instability and banking collapse have led to weakening of the Lebanese Pound
1 USD is equivalent to 42,500 IRR, appx. Colonial Western exploitation, and modern Western sanctions and over-dependency on oil revenue have weakened the Iranian rial.
1 USD is equivalent to appx 26,200 VND. French colonial rule, civil war, war with the US, historical inflation, controlled devaluation for exports, and unfair terms of trade have led to the weakening of the Vietnamese dong.
1 USD is equivalent to 22700 SLL, approx. Sierra Leone has long struggled with the legacy of war and economic fragility.
1 USD is equivalent to 21,800 LAK. Lao is weighed down by landlocked geography, limited industry, and persistent inflation.
1 USD is equivalent to 16,300 IDR. It has a very low denomination value, but IDR is relatively better than the Lebanese and Iranian currencies.
1 USD is equivalent to $12,500 UZS , approx. The som suffers from inflationary pressure and historic currency reforms. It has been devalued multiple times but has stabilised somewhat after the 2017 reforms.