/Top 7 tax-free income sources every Indian taxpayer should know

Certain receipts in the form of gifts or inherited property are not subject to tax. These include:

Gifts received from specified family members Gifts received during marriage

Money or property acquired through inheritance Assets received under a will

Amounts received in anticipation of the donor's death

For gifts received from non-relatives, tax exemption is available only up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year. If the total value exceeds this threshold, the amount may be taxed in accordance with prevailing regulations.