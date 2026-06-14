/Top 7 tax-free income sources every Indian taxpayer should know

Most taxpayers focus on deductions and exemptions to reduce their tax burden, but several sources of income are entirely tax-free under the Income Tax Act. These include agricultural income, gifts received from relatives, gratuity payments and more. Check the top 7 tax-free income sources.
Income generated from agricultural land located in India is exempt from income tax under Section 10(1) of the Income Tax Act. This covers earnings from farming activities, the sale of agricultural produce, rent received from farmland and income arising from agricultural operations. However, agricultural income derived from land outside India is taxable for Indian residents.
Certain receipts in the form of gifts or inherited property are not subject to tax. These include:
For gifts received from non-relatives, tax exemption is available only up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year. If the total value exceeds this threshold, the amount may be taxed in accordance with prevailing regulations.
Scholarships awarded to support education are exempt from tax under Section 10(16). This benefit applies irrespective of whether the scholarship is provided by the government, educational institutions, charitable trusts or private organisations. There is no maximum exemption limit, as long as the funds are intended for educational purposes.
Gratuity is a one-time payment made by an employer to an employee upon retirement or separation from service after fulfilling specified conditions. Government employees can claim a full tax exemption on gratuity received. In the private sector, gratuity of up to Rs 20 lakh may qualify for tax exemption under Section 10(10), subject to eligibility criteria and applicable provisions.
Leave encashment paid to Central and State Government employees upon retirement is completely exempt from income tax. In the case of non-government employees, tax exemption is available within the limits specified under tax regulations. At present, up to Rs 25 lakh may be exempt, subject to prescribed conditions. The amount eligible for exemption is determined based on factors such as salary, accumulated unused leave and the leave encashment amount received.
Proceeds received on the maturity of a life insurance policy can be exempt from tax under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, provided certain conditions are met. For policies issued after specific dates, the tax treatment may depend on factors including the annual premium paid, total premium amount and the sum assured under the policy.
The Income Tax Act provides tax exemption on interest earned from certain savings and investment instruments. These include:
Before claiming any exemption, investors should ensure that they satisfy the eligibility requirements and conditions applicable to the respective investment.