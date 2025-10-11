LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 secret defence deals between superpowers you didn’t know about

Top 7 secret defence deals between superpowers you didn’t know about

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 22:05 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 22:05 IST

In the shadowy world of global military strategy, certain defence agreements remain veiled in secrecy, shaping the balance of power without public scrutiny. Here are seven covert deals that have significantly influenced international relations and military capabilities.

1. China-Russia Covert Military Cooperation
1 / 7

1. China-Russia Covert Military Cooperation

Leaked documents suggest a clandestine agreement between China and Russia to enhance China's air combat capabilities. This collaboration includes joint development of advanced fighter jets and shared intelligence on missile defence systems, aiming to counter US influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

2. U.S.-Finland Arctic Defence Pact
2 / 7
(Photograph: Donald Trump/Truth Social and gettrumpsneakers dot com)

2. U.S.-Finland Arctic Defence Pact

In a strategic move to bolster Arctic presence, the United States has signed a $6.1 billion deal with Finland to acquire advanced icebreakers. This partnership aims to counter Russia and China's growing influence in the Arctic, ensuring secure shipping lanes and access to vital resources.

3. Ireland-UK Air Defence Agreement
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Ireland-UK Air Defence Agreement

A secret Cold War-era agreement between Ireland and the United Kingdom remains in effect today, allowing the Royal Air Force to patrol Irish airspace. This arrangement ensures Ireland's air defence capabilities without maintaining its own military infrastructure.

4. US-Japan Covert Military Arrangements
4 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. US-Japan Covert Military Arrangements

Beyond the public US–Japan security treaty, additional secret pacts exist, permitting the U.S. to station nuclear weapons in Japan and conduct surveillance operations in the region. These agreements enhance deterrence against potential threats from North Korea and China.

5. China-Russia Intelligence Sharing
5 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

5. China-Russia Intelligence Sharing

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports indicate that China has been providing satellite intelligence to Russia, aiding in missile targeting. This deepening collaboration underscores a strategic alliance aimed at challenging Western influence.

6. US-India Foundational Defence Agreements
6 / 7
(Photograph: Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File))

6. US-India Foundational Defence Agreements

India has signed several foundational agreements with the United States, including the BECA, GSOMIA, and LEMOA. These pacts facilitate intelligence sharing, logistical support, and access to advanced military technologies, strengthening bilateral defence ties.

7. Russia-China Support for Taiwan Invasion Plans
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. Russia-China Support for Taiwan Invasion Plans

Classified documents reveal that Russia is assisting China in preparing for a potential invasion of Taiwan by 2027. This support includes supplying advanced military technology and training Chinese forces, indicating a strategic partnership with significant geopolitical implications.

Trending Photo

7 countries that have never been invaded by an outside army
7

7 countries that have never been invaded by an outside army

6 countries that allow foreigners to join their army
6

6 countries that allow foreigners to join their army

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets
5

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

Top 6 countries where fuel is cheaper than water
6

Top 6 countries where fuel is cheaper than water

Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'
6

Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'