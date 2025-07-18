Greatest marvels of the sky: Top 7 powerful heavy-lift helicopters, Mil Mi-26 is on top of the List

Mil Mi-26 is the world’s largest series-built helicopter with a weight of up to weight of 56,000 kg. It is the world's most powerful helicopter in terms of lifting capacity, and can lift 20,000 kg. The Russian-made helicopter was codenamed HALO by NATO. It has a height equivalent of a three-storey building. With a maximum speed of 295 km/h, it consumes 9 litres of fuel per second.