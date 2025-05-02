Top 7 Omega 'MoonSwatches' that are out of this world

The Snoopy MoonSwatch is the crown jewel of the MoonSwatch collection. Inspired by Omega’s historic “Silver Snoopy Award” Speedmaster, this watch is not only fun but also meaningful. It features a moonphase complication and comes in stunning all-white or all-black versions. With its playful nod to NASA and sleek design, it’s no surprise this watch caused long queues and massive buzz across Swatch stores globally.
The Mission to Mars is perhaps the most iconic of the original MoonSwatches. Its striking red case and rocket-shaped hands pay tribute to Omega’s Alaska Project a watch originally created for extreme conditions. With deep roots in Omega’s legacy and Swatch’s fun design language, this MoonSwatch captures attention with its bright colours and true collector appeal.
The Mission to Moonshine Gold “Lollipop” edition pays tribute to the vintage Speedmaster CK 2998-3 FAP. It features a distinctive lollipop-style hand—a design element cherished by Omega fans. This piece is a perfect blend of history and whimsy, offering serious horology references in a fun and affordable Swatch package.
This edition honours the year Omega’s Speedmaster was chosen by NASA for space missions. Featuring a clean white dial and vintage Omega logo, the MoonSwatch 1965 is a modern classic. It brings together space heritage and minimalistic design, making it one of the most wearable and historically rich MoonSwatches to date.
The Mission to Uranus stands out with its baby blue case and clean white dial. It’s fun, cheeky, and hard to ignore. Whether you’re drawn to its pastel hues or just enjoy the inevitable planet jokes, this model proves Swatch isn’t afraid to break the mould in luxury collaborations.
Neptune made headlines not only for its deep blue appeal but also for its initial production flaw that left blue marks on wrists. That flaw made it rare, which only added to its mystique. Even after a fix, the Neptune remains one of the most desirable and best-looking models in the entire MoonSwatch line.
This watch flipped the traditional moonphase concept by offering a view of Earth from the moon’s perspective. A clever design twist for space lovers, the Earthphase is visually stunning and mechanically creative. It’s one of the few MoonSwatches that dares to innovate beyond colour and styling, offering a fresh take on complications in an affordable format.