/Who rules the space? Top 7 nations with most satellites - Check where India stands

Here's a look at the top seven countries with the highest numbers of satellites in 2025. Also check where does India stands on this list.
The US leads the world in space activity with about 8,530 satellites in orbit as of November 2024 (Statista). These include satellites from NASA, the Department of Defense and private companies. SpaceX is the biggest player, with its Starlink network contributing more than 7,400 satellites alone.
Russia currently operates around 1,559 satellites (according to n2yo.com). Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov has announced plans to expand this number to 2,600 by 2036, with about 35% of them set aside for commercial use.
China has about 906 satellites in orbit, covering government, military and commercial purposes. In 2025, many satellites are included in China's satellite fleet - CERES-1, Long March-6/6A and Guowang satellites.
As of March 28, 2025, the UK had 763 satellites in space. They are mainly used for defence, communication, research and technology testing.
According to n2yo.com, Japan operates 203 active satellites. These satellites mainly serve in government, defence, science and innovation purposes. Japan also runs five QZSS navigation satellites and plans to expand the number to seven by March 2026.
France has over 100 satellites in orbit, according to reports. These satellites support military operations, Earth observation and defence research. Upcoming missions like CO3D and YODA are expected to boost France’s role in space.
By December 31, 2024, India had around 136 satellites in orbit, according to ISRO. These include satellites built by private companies and universities. India also runs major space missions like the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Aditya-L1.
ISRO plans to launch 100 to 150 more satellites in the next three years to improve national security and expand India's space technology.