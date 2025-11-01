/Top 7 nations operating the most aircraft carriers in 2025: Where does India stand?

The United States Navy maintains the world’s largest and most sophisticated carrier fleet. It operates eleven nuclear-powered supercarriers from the Nimitz and Gerald R. Ford classes, each displacing over 1,00,000 tonnes and carrying around 75 aircraft. It additionally has 9 helicopter carriers making a total of 20 carriers. In addition, the US has nine amphibious assault ships such as the America and Wasp classes, which can deploy F-35B fighters and helicopters. Altogether, the US Navy’s carrier force provides unmatched global reach and rapid-response capability, forming the backbone of its worldwide strike groups.

