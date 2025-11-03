LOGIN
Top 7 most valuable companies in 2025: Nvidia hits $5 trillion, Apple joins $4T club

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 12:38 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 12:38 IST

Do you know which are the most valuable companies in 2025? Well, here is the list of the top 7 most valuable companies in the world by market capitalisation. The leading firms have valuations ranging from nearly $5 trillion to around $1.7 trillion.

Nvidia - $4.939 Trillion
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Nvidia - $4.939 Trillion

Nvidia is the world's most valuable company in 2025, reaching a market cap of $4.939 trillion. Its rapid growth is powered by AI chip demand. Nvidia’s shares rose by over 50% this year thanks to its key role in AI technology.

Apple - $4.027 Trillion
(Photograph: Reuters)

Apple - $4.027 Trillion

Apple joined the $4 trillion club following blockbuster sales of the iPhone 17. Its market cap stands at $4.027 trillion. Loyal customers and a broad product range keep the company at the top.

Microsoft - $3.907 Trillion
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Microsoft - $3.907 Trillion

Microsoft holds a strong position with a $3.907 trillion market cap. The company benefits from its growing cloud business and AI partnerships, making it a major technology leader globally.

Alphabet (Google) - $3.338 Trillion
(Photograph: Britannica)

Alphabet (Google) - $3.338 Trillion

Alphabet, Google's parent company, holds a market value of $3.338 trillion. Dominance in search and advertising, along with ongoing AI research, keeps it among the global giants.

Amazon - $2.376 Trillion
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Amazon - $2.376 Trillion

Amazon is valued at $2.376 trillion. Its leadership in e-commerce and AWS strengthens its position, with AI optimising logistics and customer experiences worldwide.

Broadcom - $1.777 Trillion
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Broadcom - $1.777 Trillion

Broadcom commands a market cap of $1.777 trillion. It produces semiconductors essential for modern communications and data centres, key to internet infrastructure.

Meta Platforms (Facebook) - $1.679 Trillion
(Photograph: Pixabay)

Meta Platforms (Facebook) - $1.679 Trillion

Meta’s $1.679 trillion valuation reflects its social media dominance and heavy investment in artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

