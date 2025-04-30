Top 7 Most Expensive Collectible Items

Fine Art
Including paintings, sculptures, and other forms of artwork, this item category will often fetch the highest dollar amounts. Example: The art piece that holds the record for the highest auction price ever, Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi," went for more than $450 million in 2017.
Rare Coins
Certain types of coins are much more valuable than others, particularly if they are old, have errors, or were minted in small numbers. Example: Selling for over $18.9 million at auction in 2021, the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle gold coin became the highest-priced coin in history at auction.
Stamps
Stamps are some of the most priceless things now known to man due to their sheer scarcity and history. Example: The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp is distinguished by its singular history and paltry production and is sold for $9,480,000 in 2014.
Classic and Vintage Cars
Cars that are of historical importance, not produced in a way that they have extremely fewer cars, or had owners with world-class celebrities usually go for high amounts. Example: This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sold for an astonishing $142 million in 2022, making it the costliest car presently sold.
Jewelry
Rare and first-class gemstones, particularly those studded in imperial rings or earrings, are highly revered and demanded immensely in fashion. Example: The "Pink Star" diamond, a 59.6-carat fancy vivid pink diamond, sold for over $71 million in 2017.
Historical memorial
Those objects which are linked to either a great historical event or a historical figure are usually of highest value. For Example: Babe Ruth's 1932 World Series jersey fetched more than $24.1 million in 2024, thus putting the jersey as the most valuable sports collectible ever sold.
Rare Comic
The first edition or issue that features the debut of iconic characters, the rare comic is extremely sought after in very fine condition. Example: A copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man was sold in 2021 for $3.6 million.