/Top 7 most economically stable countries in world: India & Pakistan ranking will surprise you

Based on the latest rankings released by US News & World Report indicate that the world’s most economically stable countries in 2026 are those which have strong financial systems, low debt levels, and resilient economies. Let's know about the top 7 most economically stable nations.
With a GDP of $504 billion and a population of 9.52 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has secured the top spot on the list. This country is known for its advanced infrastructure, modern cities, and seamless digital services, making travel easy for visitors.
With a $885 billion GDP and a population of 8.85 million, Switzerland occupy the 2nd spot in terms of economically stable nations. Beyond low unemployment and a highly skilled workforce, it is a global leader in high-tech manufacturing and financial services. Its neutral political systems and robust legal framework, coupled with efficient public systems, ensure it remains among the world's most stable and prosperous nations.
As Europe’s largest economy, Germany maintains a $4.46 trillion GDP and 84.5 million citizens. Renowned for industrial strength and financial stability, it excels in automotive engineering and renewable energy. Germany serves as the Eurozone's economic engine, leveraging a "Mittelstand" of highly specialised small-to-medium enterprises that drive global exports and innovation.
Canada holds the fourth spot with a $2.14 trillion GDP and 40.1 million people. Its economy is underpinned by a resilient banking system and vast natural resources, particularly in energy and minerals. High immigration rates fuel its labour market, while strong trade ties within North America maintain its status as a reliable, top-tier global economy.
Japan ranks fifth with a $4.21 trillion GDP and a population of 125 million. It is a global benchmark for technological innovation, precision manufacturing, and world-class transport infrastructure. Despite demographic challenges, Japan’s commitment to automation and high-efficiency systems ensures it remains a cornerstone of global economic security and a leader in the robotics industry.
Australia features a high-performing economy driven by a wealth of natural resources and a robust services sector. With a GDP of approximately $2.12 trillion USD, it benefits from strong trade links with Asia, particularly in iron ore and LNG exports. Its stable democratic governance and high standard of living consistently place it among the world's most resilient developed nations.
Sweden is a premier example of the Nordic model, combining a high-tech, export-oriented economy with a comprehensive social welfare system. With a GDP of nearly $600 billion, it is a global hub for innovation, home to giants like Spotify and Ericsson. Sweden’s commitment to sustainability and a highly educated workforce make it a leader in the green energy transition.
Meanwhile, with a GDP of $4.15 trillion and a population of 1.47 billion, India has secured the 47th position on the list. Interestingly, no Asian country made it into the top 10 list, and the United States is placed at 13th position. Surprisingly, Pakistan does not appear on the ranking.